Shilpa Shetty, mother Sunanda booked for fraud in Lucknow

There is more trouble brewing for Shilpa Shetty as she and her mother Sunanda Shetty have been named in an alleged case of fraud in Uttar Pradesh.

A team of Lucknow Police is expected to be in Mumbai to question Shilpa and her mother Sunanda in the alleged fraud case in the name of a wellness centre.

Two FIRs have been registered at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations in Lucknow and the police has now intensified the investigation in both cases.

According to police officials, Shilpa Shetty runs a fitness chain named IOSIS Wellness Centre. The chairman of this company is Shilpa Shetty, while her mother Sunanda is the director, IANS said.

It is alleged that Shilpa Shetty and her mother took crores of rupees from two people in the name of opening a branch of the wellness centre, but the promise was not fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Kiran Bawa, Chairperson of IOSIS issued a statement on Instagram stating that Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty "have no connection" with IOSIS. "We have parted ways amicably long ago," Bawa wrote.

"IOSIS is my baby and a brand I have built over the years. I am more than happy to verify facts with the concerned authorities. Till then I humbly request you to remove these posts as the matter is subjudice in the Hon'ble High Court of Bombay where we have Orders in our favour. Such negligence in reporting defamatory content is causing me and my brand name irreparable damage for which I have taken utmost efforts and pains to create goodwill and reputation,” her post said.

In this case, Jyotsna Chauhan, resident of Omaxe Heights, filed complaint at Vibhuti Khand police station and Rohit Veer Singh at Hazratganj police station for being allegedly cheated.

The Hazratganj Police and Vibhuti Khand Police have sent notices for questioning to Shilpa Shetty and her mother.

DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman said that the investigation officer in this case will leave for Mumbai on Monday to question actress Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda. He will examine all the points in this matter.

Sanjeev Suman said the matter is high-profile and hence the police are closely investigating all the points.

On July 19, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a case related to the production of pornographic films.

[Inputs from IANS]