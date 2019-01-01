App
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 12:14 PM IST

Shilpa Medicare gets USFDA nod for cancer treatment injection

The company has received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its ANDA Irinotecan HCL injection USP in the strengths 40 mg/2mL and 100 mg/5mL (20mg/mL) single dose vials, Shilpa Medicare said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Shilpa Medicare on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Irinotecan HCL injection, used for treatment of certain kind of cancers.

Irinotecan injection is used in the treatment of patients with metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum, the company added.

Quoting IQVIA MAT second quarter 2018 data, Shilpa Medicare said the US market for Irinotecan HCL is approximately USD 18 million.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Shilpa Medicare #USFDA

