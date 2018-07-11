App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Shilpa Medicare gets Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA for Raichur facility

USFDA gives EIR on closure of inspection of an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shilpa Medicare today said the US health regulator has issued an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its Raichur facility in Karnataka. "We are in receipt of EIR (establishment inspection report) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to our both API manufacturing facilities located at Raichur, Karnataka," Shilpa Medicare said in a BSE filing.

This inspection was carried out between January 16-19, 2018. The inspection has now been closed by the USFDA, it added.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare were trading 9.37 percent higher at Rs 419.45 per scrip on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 11:43 am

