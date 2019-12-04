Shilpa Medicare gets EIR from USFDA for Raichur facility

An EIR is given to a unit on successful closure of an inspection conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Pharma firm Shilpa Medicare on Wednesday said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Raichur facility in Karnataka.
The company announced successful closure of the inspection conducted at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing site at Raichur with the receipt of EIR from the USFDA, Shilpa Medicare said in a filing to the BSE.
The inspection was conducted from July 22-26, 2019 , it added.Shilpa Medicare stock was trading at Rs 292, up 0.69 per cent from the previous close, on the BSE.