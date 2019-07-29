App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shilpa Medicare gets 5 observations from USFDA for its Raichur facility

"We have completed USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) audit at our API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) site, Raichur between July 22-26, 2019," Shilpa Medicare said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Shilpa Medicare on Monday said it has received five observations from the US health regulator for its Raichur facility after the completion of an inspection.

"We have completed USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) audit at our API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) site, Raichur between July 22-26, 2019," Shilpa Medicare said in a filing to the BSE.

"We have received Form 483 with five observations, with no repeat observations and any data integrity observations. The observations are mostly procedural in nature," the company added.

Close

As per the USFDA, observations are made in Form 483 when investigators feel that conditions or practises in the facility are such that products may become adulterated or render injuries to health.

The FDA Form 483 notifies the company's management of objectionable conditions.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare were trading 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 352 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.