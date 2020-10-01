Shift to digital payments in India is permanent, will retain in post-pandemic world: Experts

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has brought a permanent shift in the way Indians make payments. This shift from cash and cards to digital contactless payments is likely to stay in the post-pandemic world, experts said.

Speaking at Economic Times' programme, Back to Business Dialogues – The Future of Digital Banking and Payments in a Post-pandemic World, industry experts said the entry of small businesses into digital payments is significant and irreversible.

Praveena Rai, COO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), said that taking orders through WhatsApp, SMS or calls and then delivering at the doorstep while accepting payments remotely is a critical trend.

"At this point… growth is far more prominent on e-commerce — even more than that prior to the pandemic and during the first phase of the lockdown. The conversion of cash on delivery (CoD) to demand draft on delivery (DoD) is interesting. CoD was an animal we were trying to tame, and it seems that its day has finally come," Rai said.

Ravindra Pandey, Chief Digital Officer, State Bank of India, said, "Consumer behaviour towards digital is here to stay even after the pandemic. There is no doubt."

"The card spends in September on point-of-sale terminals at shops are about 60-70 percent of January levels. This means that people are using digital payments in physical modes — such as shopping or CoD," Pandey added.

Experts also expressed displeasure at the fact that public transports in India, such as metros, have not adopted the digital payments method yet.

"Contactless payments should definitely be accepted at all metros across the country and should be interoperable. Unfortunately, this is not happening," said Mihir Gandhi, Leader, Payments Transformation, PwC.

Concurring with Gandhi, PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam said, "I feel India is missing out the consumer adoption of contactless payment in the transit and transportation sector. The biggest opportunity for digital payments in a post-COVID-19 world is transit, and contactless will have a big role here."