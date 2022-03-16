Shenzhen lockdown is going to hurt the Indian economy, says CESP's Biswajit Dhar

Workers move coffins as mortuaries run short of coffins amid Shenzhen lockdown during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hong Kong, China, March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu - RC2J3T995ZT5

The Shenzhen shutdown on account of a new wave of Covid-19 is going to hurt the Indian economy very significantly, said one of India’s leading foreign trade experts, Biswajit Dhar.

``Despite the rhetoric, the fact remains that the Sino-Indian bilateral trade touched a record high of over US$ 125 billion in 2021, crossing the US$ 100 billion-mark in a year when the relations hit a new low due to the prolonged standoff by the militaries in eastern Ladakh,” Dhar, Professor, Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, School of Social Sciences, JNU, told Moneycontrol.

Imports from China were up 51.5 percent from $45.17 billion during the first nine-month period of 2020 to $68.46 billion during the first nine-month period of 2021, while exports to China increased 21.6 per cent from $15.31 billion to $21.91 billion during the January-September period of 2020 and 2021 respectively, he said.

What is India’s trade history with Shenzhen?

In Dhar’s estimation, though it is an old association, it is very difficult to put a finger on any one Special Economic Zones (SEZ) but considering that Shenzhen is extremely significant for intermediate components, India’s association with this industrial and manufacturing hub should be considered very vital, he said.

With this latest disruption, according to the foreign trade expert, India's supply chains will be hit across the board since the lockdown is so severe. The worst hit, he said, could be the pharma and the electronic sectors in India, where the bulk of the produce comes from Shenzhen and China. It would be reasonable to assume that India’s steel companies and automobile manufacturers would also be hit, given Shenzhen’s importance as a vital cog in the global supply chain.

The Shenzhen lockdown is also a sign that Covid is not yet gone, its footprints are very much around, said the trade expert, also a member of the official Indian delegation at several multilateral negotiations, including in the WTO Ministerial.

The stress may not last long though.

Dhar believes that China has the ability to quickly turn things around, without putting a deadline on the lockdown. It should not take too long also because a significant portion of Chinese exports flow out of Shenzhen, said Dhar, who has also served as Professor and Head of the Centre for WTO Studies at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT).

Meanwhile, the shutdown could add to the inflationary pressure. Dhar said there is little doubt that prices of products are going to go up and companies would have no choice but to pass it to the consumers. People need to open up their businesses as soon as possible and the consumer will have to pay higher prices for the product as they don’t really have a choice in the matter, he explained.

Will it affect any of the Indian government’s plans, whether it is with its semiconductor mission or with its ambitious Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLIS)?

Dhar has no doubt that the import of such critical components from China will necessarily impact some of these projects.

In February, the government's attempt to create a semiconductor hub had not quite taken off. India announced the names of four players who had shown interest in the first round of participation in the ambitious incentive scheme to set up fab and display fabrication plants in the country. But a closer inspection of the applications suggests that the excitement at this second attempt to make India a semiconductor hub may need to be tempered.

For starters, the leading global semiconductor giants — TSMC, Samsung, Intel, GlobalFoundries, Micron or Infineon — were conspicuous by their absence. Now with this lockdown, an immediate take off of this crucial segment of the manufacturing sector is likely to get delayed.

India will have to wait it out because setting up alternative supply chains could be expensive. It would not be very easy to make radical shifts in the short term, he said.