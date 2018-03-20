App
Mar 20, 2018 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Hiren Gada as CEO, CFO

Gada, whole time director of the company, has been re-designated as CEO and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, Shemaroo Entertainment said in a regulatory filing.

Film content and entertainment business provider Shemaroo Entertainment today said it has appointed Hiren Gada as CEO and CFO of the company.

Gada, whole time director of the company, has been re-designated as CEO and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, Shemaroo Entertainment said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, Kranti Gada has been re-designated from Senior Vice President-New Business Development Department to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company.

