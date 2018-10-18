App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 07:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Shell to invest up to $2 bn annually to explore, produce oil in Brazil through 2025: Report

Shell is the second largest oil producer in Brazil, where oil majors have spent top dollar in recent months to lock in stakes in its prolific offshore pre-salt play

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Royal Dutch Shell plans to invest $1-2 billion annually in oil exploration and production in Brazil through 2025, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday.

The investment will be made regardless of the outcome of presidential elections on October 28, Wael Sawan, executive vice president for Shell's deepwater division, said in an interview with Valor.

Shell is the second largest oil producer in Brazil, where oil majors have spent top dollar in recent months to lock in stakes in its prolific offshore pre-salt play, where billions of barrels of oil lie beneath a thick layer of salt under the ocean.

Shell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 07:30 pm

