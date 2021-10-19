Sheela Foam opens new facility in Gujarat

Sheela Foam Ltd, makers of popular mattress brand Sleepwell, on Tuesday announced opening of a 100 per cent export-oriented new unit at Nandi Gaon in Gujarat.

The plant will have production capacity of manufacturing 1,000 mattresses in a single day and will be expandable to produce 3,000 mattresses per day by the end of this financial year, the company said in a statement.

The plant will produce both spring and foam mattresses and cater to the export market that will further strengthen Sheela Foam’s product offering in the international markets, it added.

"We have always been driven by growth and expansion. We are proud to announce the opening of our 100 per cent export oriented Unit in Nandi Gaon, Gujarat…This expansion strengthens and reflects our commitment to the society, aligning with the government’s ’Make in India’ vision," Sheela Foam Chairman and Managing Director Rahul Gautam said.

The company started with its first plant in Sahibabad established in 1972. It currently has 12 manufacturing facilities with more than 2,200 employees and a nationwide network of over 150 distributors and 5,000 dealers.

It exports to more than 25 countries across the Middle East, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia and America supported by its manufacturing units in India, Australia and Spain.