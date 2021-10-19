MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sheela Foam opens new facility in Gujarat

The plant will have production capacity of manufacturing 1,000 mattresses in a single day and will be expandable to produce 3,000 mattresses per day by the end of this financial year, the company said in a statement.

PTI
October 19, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST
Sheela Foam Ltd, makers of popular mattress brand Sleepwell, on Tuesday announced opening of a 100 per cent export-oriented new unit at Nandi Gaon in Gujarat.

Sheela Foam Ltd, makers of popular mattress brand Sleepwell, on Tuesday announced opening of a 100 per cent export-oriented new unit at Nandi Gaon in Gujarat.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sheela Foam Ltd, makers of popular mattress brand Sleepwell, on Tuesday announced opening of a 100 per cent export-oriented new unit at Nandi Gaon in Gujarat.

The plant will have production capacity of manufacturing 1,000 mattresses in a single day and will be expandable to produce 3,000 mattresses per day by the end of this financial year, the company said in a statement.

The plant will produce both spring and foam mattresses and cater to the export market that will further strengthen Sheela Foam’s product offering in the international markets, it added.

"We have always been driven by growth and expansion. We are proud to announce the opening of our 100 per cent export oriented Unit in Nandi Gaon, Gujarat…This expansion strengthens and reflects our commitment to the society, aligning with the government’s ’Make in India’ vision," Sheela Foam Chairman and Managing Director Rahul Gautam said.

The company started with its first plant in Sahibabad established in 1972. It currently has 12 manufacturing facilities with more than 2,200 employees and a nationwide network of over 150 distributors and 5,000 dealers.

Close
It exports to more than 25 countries across the Middle East, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia and America supported by its manufacturing units in India, Australia and Spain.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Sheela Foam
first published: Oct 19, 2021 02:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.