Sheela Foam confirms acquisition of rival Kurlon, to buy 35% in furniture maker Furlenco

Sheela Foam on July 17 confirmed the acquisition of rival Kurlon Enterprises and announced its decision to pick up a 35 percent stake in furniture rental company Furlenco, also known as House of Kieraya Ltd, for Rs 300 crore.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said it is acquiring 94.66 percent of Kurlon Enterprises' stake at an equity valuation of Rs 2,150 crore. The transaction will allow Sheela Foam to acquire a total of 3.46 crore equity shares in the company.

The acquisition is expected to be completed on or before November 30, 2023, it added.

Moneycontrol was the first to report this development, ahead of the official announcement.

Sheela Foam also noted that it would be acquiring a controlling stake in Furlenco by "August 31, 2023". In the exchange filing, it stated that "the company proposes to acquire 35 percent of the share capital of the target for a consideration of Rs 300 crore, subject to customary working capital and other adjustments".

Kurlon, in which Sheela Foam is acquiring the larger stake between the two, was founded in 1962 and deals mainly in the manufacture and marketing

of foam and coir based home comfort products across the 'sit and sleep' categories. The company had recorded a turnover of Rs 996 crore in FY20,

Rs 767 crore in FY21 and R 809 crore in FY22.

The acqusition of Kurlon will "consolidate the existing fragmented market of mattresses and foam-based products", said Sheela Foam, whose flagship brands include include Sleepwell mattresses, Feather Foam, a pure PU Foam, and Lamiflex, a polyester foam for lamination.

The acquisition will also help to "diversify customer base", the exchange filing added, pointing out that Sheela Foam has a strong presence in northern and western India, whereas, Kurlon has strengths in southern and eastern regions of the country. "This acquisition will help the company extend a pan-India footprint," it noted.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of Furlenco, which has presence in the key markets of Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, will allow the company to "enter the fast-growing branded furniture market", Sheela Foam said.

Furlenco, founded in 2012, has recorded a steady rise in financial turnovers over the past few years. In FY21, its turnover came in at Rs 84 crore, followed by Rs 129 crore in FY22 and Rs 152 crore in FY23.

Sheela Foam made the announcements related to the stake purchases after the market hours. In the trading session on July 17, its scrip settled at Rs 1,188.10 on the BSE, which was 5.91 percent higher than the last closing price.