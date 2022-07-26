Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar shares her secret to effective time management

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar recently shared her secret to effective time management. Besides being a judge at the business reality show, Thapar also handled her responsibilities as the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals along with running the Thapar Entrepreneurship Academy and Thapar Vision Fund.

Talking about how she divides her time among all her responsibilities, the 41-year-old said, "Biggest secret of effective time management 1) make that ‘to do’ list every morning in order of priority 2) learn to say NO to energy guzzlers (activities and people) that don’t add value." She also added that there is no point in being a perfectionist.

Among the Twitter users who appreciated the advice, Vivek Tripathi (@Vivek2519) commented, "A big value add on the last point Ma’am. Most of the energy is focused in the direction of being a perfectionist. There’s a thin line between best and perfect, looking into the situation and task. Learning this will be a big energy saver."

Namita Thapar often takes to Twitter to share her insights with budding entrepreneurs. Last month, she had stated that dissent was an important quality in a leader because it unleashes creativity and innovation.

"Culture of dissent unleashes creativity and innovation. Yes, men and women, herd mentality kills it. I have seen good leaders who get told often that they are wrong... they think, accept and adapt," she had tweeted. "One of the most important traits of a leader -- encourage team to express contrary views!"