English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar shares her secret to effective time management

    Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar said for effective time management, there is no point in being a perfectionist.

    Ankita Sengupta
    July 26, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
    Namita Thapar often takes to Twitter to share her insights with budding entrepreneurs.

    Namita Thapar often takes to Twitter to share her insights with budding entrepreneurs.


    Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar recently shared her secret to effective time management. Besides being a judge at the business reality show, Thapar also handled her responsibilities as the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals along with running the Thapar Entrepreneurship Academy and Thapar Vision Fund.

    Talking about how she divides her time among all her responsibilities, the 41-year-old said, "Biggest secret of effective time management 1) make that ‘to do’ list every morning in order of priority 2) learn to say NO to energy guzzlers (activities and people) that don’t add value." She also added that there is no point in being a perfectionist.

    Among the Twitter users who appreciated the advice, Vivek Tripathi (@Vivek2519) commented, "A big value add on the last point Ma’am. Most of the energy is focused in the direction of being a perfectionist. There’s a thin line between best and  perfect, looking into the situation and task. Learning this will be a big energy saver."

    Namita Thapar often takes to Twitter to share her insights with budding entrepreneurs. Last month, she had stated that dissent was an important quality in a leader because it unleashes creativity and innovation.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Culture of dissent unleashes creativity and innovation. Yes, men and women, herd mentality kills it. I have seen good leaders who get told often that they are wrong... they think, accept and adapt," she had tweeted. "One of the most important traits of a leader -- encourage team to express contrary views!"
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Emcure #Namita Thapar #Shark Tank India
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 02:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.