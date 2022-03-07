Sharing confidential info one of the major causes behind financial frauds, says RBI

Representative Image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 7 said sharing of confidential information by the customers, knowingly or unknowingly, is one of the major causes leading to financial frauds.

Though digital payments enhance customer convenience by improving ease of doing financial transactions, fraudsters are finding new ways to defraud gullible public through various ingenious methods, the RBI said in a press release while announcing a booklet, “ ” on the common modus operandi used by fraudsters and precautions to be taken while carrying out various financial transactions.

"A root cause analysis of the complaints received at Ombudsmen Offices and the Consumer Education and Protection Cells (CEPCs) of RBI revealed, inter alia, that sharing of confidential information by the customers, knowingly or unknowingly, is one of the major causes leading to the financial frauds," said the RBI release.

The booklet aims to enhance public awareness about various types of financial frauds perpetrated on gullible customers while carrying out digital payments and other financial transactions, the RBI said.

Further, the booklet elaborates on safeguards against commonly used fraudulent techniques, such as, SIM swaps, vishing/phishing links, lottery, etc., including fake loan websites and digital apps, the RBI said.

The booklet also emphasises the need for keeping one's personal information confidential at all times, being mindful of unknown calls / emails / messages, etc., and also outlines the due diligence measures to followed while undertaking financial transactions, the RBI said.

Digital frauds have increased in the recent years. According to a report by global information and insights company TransUnion, the share of suspected fraudulent digital transaction attempts originating from India increased 28.32 percent over the 12 months ending March 2021 compared with the previous 12 months.

In India, across industries, TransUnion found that the highest share of suspected digital fraudulent transactions originated from Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. Separately, software firm ACI Worldwide said in a report that globally, card-related fraud accounts for the largest number in terms of reported incidents from consumers, but fraud incidents associated with real-time payments were on the rise from 2019 to 2020 as fraudsters began to target new channels.

Recently, some customers of the Indiabulls-owned Dhani Loans and Services app complained that unknown third parties have misused their PAN card details to seek loans on the platform.

Alleging that their PAN details were used by unknown people to avail loans via Dhani, some have complained that they are facing show-cause notices by collection agents for loans they never took. The complainants added that their credit scores have also been impacted, as credit reports have listed loans they had never availed of as defaults. Dhani has acknowledged the issue.