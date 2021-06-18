MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

ShareChat parent to buy back ESOPs worth $19.1 million

This is the firm's first buyback announcement. Nearly 200 existing and former employees with vested options are eligible to participate in this process and can sell up to 100 percent of their vested shares in the present stock valuation

Swathi Moorthy
June 18, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
ShareChat was launched by three IIT Kanpur alumni- Sachdeva, Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Singh in 2015

ShareChat was launched by three IIT Kanpur alumni- Sachdeva, Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Singh in 2015

Mohalla Tech, which owns regional language social media platform ShareChat and short video app Moj, plans to buy back employee shares worth $19.1 million.

Nearly 200 existing and former employees with vested options are eligible to participate in this process and can sell up to 100 percent of their vested shares in the present stock valuation, the company said in a statement.

The move comes after the company recently raised over $502 million making it a unicorn with a valuation of $2.1 billion.

ShareChat has also revised the vesting schedule for employees. The new vesting policy will allow all the qualified employees to vest 25 percent of ESOPs in the first year, followed by 8.25% every quarter. In case any employee leaves the organisation, the person gets to keep all the vested options and continues to enjoy the related benefits. Further, the company has revised its ESOP exercise price from Rs 1,551 to Re 1, bringing more benefits to the employees, it said in a statement.

Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and cofounder, ShareChat said in a statement, that company has seen the biggest growth trajectory in its history in the last few months. “This ESOP buyback is our way of giving back to our employees by helping them in their wealth creation journey. We are presently witnessing an exciting growth journey and following an ambitious plan. Therefore, we have aligned our ESOP policy accordingly to reward our people who will be instrumental in paving the way for the next level of growth,” he said.

Close

Related stories

ShareChat, founded by Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh, and Farid Ahsan, has over 160 million monthly active users and was incorporated in January 2015.

In recent times, companies like Zerodha, Zetwrk, Razorpay, Meesho, Unacademy, and Swiggy have launched buyback programmes to reward employees.
Swathi Moorthy
TAGS: #ESOPs buyback #Sharechat
first published: Jun 18, 2021 01:36 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.