ShareChat parent to buy back ESOPs worth $19.1 million

Mohalla Tech, which owns regional language social media platform ShareChat and short video app Moj, plans to buy back employee shares worth $19.1 million.

Nearly 200 existing and former employees with vested options are eligible to participate in this process and can sell up to 100 percent of their vested shares in the present stock valuation, the company said in a statement.

The move comes after the company recently raised over $502 million making it a unicorn with a valuation of $2.1 billion.

ShareChat has also revised the vesting schedule for employees. The new vesting policy will allow all the qualified employees to vest 25 percent of ESOPs in the first year, followed by 8.25% every quarter. In case any employee leaves the organisation, the person gets to keep all the vested options and continues to enjoy the related benefits. Further, the company has revised its ESOP exercise price from Rs 1,551 to Re 1, bringing more benefits to the employees, it said in a statement.

Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and cofounder, ShareChat said in a statement, that company has seen the biggest growth trajectory in its history in the last few months. “This ESOP buyback is our way of giving back to our employees by helping them in their wealth creation journey. We are presently witnessing an exciting growth journey and following an ambitious plan. Therefore, we have aligned our ESOP policy accordingly to reward our people who will be instrumental in paving the way for the next level of growth,” he said.

ShareChat, founded by Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh, and Farid Ahsan, has over 160 million monthly active users and was incorporated in January 2015.

In recent times, companies like Zerodha, Zetwrk, Razorpay, Meesho, Unacademy, and Swiggy have launched buyback programmes to reward employees.