ShareChat buys short-video platform MX TakaTak for $600 million

Indian social media platform ShareChat has bought Times Internet-owned MX TakaTak, a short video platform, in a $600-million deal, a combination of cash and stock, according to sources familiar with the development.

The move is expected to strengthen ShareChat’s short video play through the platform, Moj. With the acquisition, Moj (160 million monthly active users (MAUs), and MX TakaTak (150 million MAUs), together will have a combined active user base of over 300 million. Its local competitor Josh has over 115 million MAUs.

This development was first reported by the Mint in 2021. Moneycontrol has written to ShareChat and MX TakaTak on the same. The story will be updated with their response.

The company has over 2000 employees, and with the acquisition, 180 employees of MX TakaTak will join the firm.

This acquisition comes at a time when the short-video industry is gaining traction with Instagram’s Reels leading the pack. According to a RedSeer report, while Facebook's short videos and Instagram's Reels continue to dominate in the top 50 cities, its Indian counterparts like DailyHunt’s Josh, Moj, and MX TakaTak have a significant user base in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Home grown short video platforms became popular after the Indian government banned TikTok in June 2020. While Moj was launched around the time of the ban, MX TakaTak was launched in July 2020 and Josh in September 2020. All these companies have seen significant growth over the last two years.

According to industry sources, the combined user base will give Moj gives them access to more users.

ShareChat parent Mohalla-tech had raised a total funding of $913 million in 2021 on the back of the strong growth its platform Moj witnessed since the TikTok ban in June 2020. In the earlier rounds, it raised $145 million in July, and $502 million in April, led by Tiger, Snapchat and Twitter.

So far the company has raised $1.177 billion across eight fundraising rounds. ShareChat and Moj have a user base of 340 million.

According to sources, the company has an annualised revenue of $35 million. “With social and live commerce initiatives, the company hopes to reach a target of US $ 100 million annualised creator earnings by the end of 2023,” the company said in a statement earlier.

Founded in 2015 by three IIT Kanpur alumni- Sachdeva, Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Singh, ShareChat was one of the early players in regional language content.

(With inputs from Sriram Mani)