Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Share rooms, relocate to Delhi — Flight crews at the receiving end of Air India's austerity measures

Cabin crew from other bases have been asked to relocate to New Delhi either temporarily or permanently if they want to fly wide-body planes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Debt-ridden Air India has issued directives aimed at cost-cutting following the latest 7.3 percent hike in jet fuel prices.

Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said that the government will use a multi-pronged strategy to revive the national carrier, which includes sharpening the skills of the existing workforce. Here are some of the measures the airline.

—According to the directive, cabin crew members who do not turn up for flights on time will have to pay the transportation cost to the airline for their office pick-up cab. A roster will be maintained of the late-comers for only domestic flights, who may lose their overseas flying allowance.

— Cabin crew from other bases have been asked to relocate to New Delhi either temporarily or permanently if they want to fly wide-body planes. Most of the carrier’s B777/787 on long routes operate from the Delhi base.

related news

—After a dance video of Air India crew went viral, the airline has asked its employees to behave while they are on duty. Air India has warned of disciplinary action for uploading such videos.

—The airline is also downgrading the flight attendants’ outstation accommodation from single occupancy to sharing basis. It has asked its crew to share rooms and lodge in three-star hotels, instead of the usual four or five-star hotels.

—Pilots and cabin crew have been asked not to upgrade seats of passengers from economy to business class after there were increasing complaints of random favours and misuse of authority against the crew members.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 04:40 pm

