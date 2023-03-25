 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Share of affordable homes supply across 7 cities slips to 20% last yr from 40% in 2018

Mar 25, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Real estate consultant Anarock attributed the fall in the share to various factors, including costlier land, low-profit margin and lack of adequate availability of finance at a cheaper rate.

The share of affordable homes — costing below Rs 40 lakh each — in the total fresh housing supply across seven major cities dipped to 20 per cent last year from 40 per cent in 2018, according to Anarock data.

According to the data, real estate developers launched 3,57,650 units in 2022, of which only 20 per cent were in the affordable homes category, costing below Rs 40 lakh per unit.During 2018, a total of 1,95,300 units were launched across seven cities and out of that 40 per cent were in the affordable homes category.

The share of the supply of affordable housing in 2019 remained at 40 per cent in the total new launches of 2,36,560 units. However, the share dipped to 30 per cent in 2020 in the total housing supply of 1,27,960 units. In the 2021 calendar year, the share of new launches in the affordable homes segment further fell to 26 per cent. As many as 2,36,700 units were launched in 2021 across the seven cities.