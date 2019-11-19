Market Live: Nifty around 11,900, Sensex trades higher; Bharti Infratel top gainer

Live now
Nov 19, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update: Nifty Infra along with the PSU Bank index added half a percent each while on the other hand FMCG, metal and auto stocks dragged.
Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Aix Bank are the top Sensex gainers while Vedanta, TCS and Mahindra & Mahindra are the top losers. The most active shares include SBI Life Insurance, Bharti Airtel, YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma and Reliance Industries.
Dilip Buildcon has bagged an order worth Rs 2,123 crore in Madhya Pradesh from Coal India.
Shares of Dilip Buildcon (DBL) gained 4 percent intraday November 19 on receiving big order from country's largest coal mining company Coal India.
"DBL has been awarded over burden removal contract mining work for Nigahi Project at Singrauli District in Madhya Pradesh by the Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India," the construction company said in its BSE filing.
NCL issued Letter of Award (LOA) on November 18. The company said the order was valued at Rs 2,122.74 crore and the contract period was 1,552 days.
Welspun Corp gains 4% on CCI approval: Shares of Welspun Corp rallied 4 percent on November 19 after the Competition Commission of India approved sale of plates & coils mill division.
ICICIdirect expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
Agrresive new short addition on November 18:
Aggressive new long addition on November 18:
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking:
For the coming session, traders need to keep a tab on above mentioned levels; but with a positional view, our bias still remains bullish and we advise traders to create longs in any such intraday declines. We reiterate that it’s a matter of time, we would see index traversing this intermediate barrier of 11950 to head towards all-time highs.
Although, indices are consolidating with no major momentum, bundle of individual stocks did extremely well for themselves. The Pharma space was clearly on a roll, especially some beaten down mid-cap names. Also, some of the marquee names from the Metal pack had shown good traction. We expect such individual themes to play out well during the remaining part of the week as well.
SBI Life Insurance share price falls 6%: Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company fell 5.6 percent intraday on November 19 after big block deals in the opening. About 3.3 crore shares (representing 3.4 percent of total paid up equity) exchanged hands through several block deals, reports CNBC-TV18.