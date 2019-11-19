Market Live: Nifty around 11,900, Sensex trades higher; Bharti Infratel top gainer

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking:

For the coming session, traders need to keep a tab on above mentioned levels; but with a positional view, our bias still remains bullish and we advise traders to create longs in any such intraday declines. We reiterate that it’s a matter of time, we would see index traversing this intermediate barrier of 11950 to head towards all-time highs.

Although, indices are consolidating with no major momentum, bundle of individual stocks did extremely well for themselves. The Pharma space was clearly on a roll, especially some beaten down mid-cap names. Also, some of the marquee names from the Metal pack had shown good traction. We expect such individual themes to play out well during the remaining part of the week as well.