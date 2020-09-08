Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open flat amid amid escalated India-China border tensions

Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking:

In the last four trading sessions from the close price of September 1, 2020 Vodafone Idea has rallied ~39% as market participants believe Vodafone Idea will survive after analysing AGR verdict and action taken by management post the verdict. AGR verdict overhang is removed from the stock and clarity has come with respect to the timeline the company has to clear AGR dues.

There is also news that Amazon and Verizon will invest in the company have also led to a rally in the stock. The stock has also rallied due to the board's quick approval to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore from the market.

The company also announced a new brand identity for itself “Vi” (read as “We”) shows commitment of management towards reviving the company. Raising the desired quantum of funds from the market can lead to further rally in the stock.