Sep 08, 2020 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open flat amid amid escalated India-China border tensions

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India.

  • September 08, 2020 08:47 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

  • September 08, 2020 08:46 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • September 08, 2020 08:39 AM IST

    Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking:

    In the last four trading sessions from the close price of September 1, 2020  Vodafone Idea has rallied ~39% as market participants believe Vodafone Idea will survive after analysing AGR verdict and action taken by management post the verdict. AGR verdict overhang is removed from the stock and clarity has come with respect to the timeline the company has to clear AGR dues. 

    There is also news that Amazon and Verizon will invest in the company have also led to a rally in the stock. The stock has also rallied due to the board's quick approval to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore from the market. 

    The company also announced a new brand identity for itself “Vi” (read as “We”) shows commitment of management towards reviving the company. Raising the desired quantum of funds from the market can lead to further rally in the stock.

  • September 08, 2020 08:29 AM IST

    Marelli awards multi-year contract to Wipro:

    Wipro and Marelli have entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services.

    As part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and strong automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli. Also, it will help improve Marelli’s operational efficiency and expedite launch of cuttingedge technologies on connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions.

  • September 08, 2020 08:17 AM IST
  • September 08, 2020 08:15 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices were mixed in the early trade on Tuesday on looming demand worries about the possible rise in the Covid-19 cases following the US Labor day long weekend, which also marks the end of the peak US driving season.

  • September 08, 2020 07:50 AM IST

    Results Today:

    CESC, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Future Consumer, Jindal Stainless, Mafatlal Industries, Bal Pharma, Sharon Bio-Medicine, Simplex Projects, SML Isuzu, Spencers Retail, Texmaco Rail & Engineering among 37 stocks will announce June quarter earnings on September 8.

  • September 08, 2020 07:42 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade firm:

