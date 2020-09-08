Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open flat amid amid escalated India-China border tensions

Live now
Sep 08, 2020 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
In the last four trading sessions from the close price of September 1, 2020 Vodafone Idea has rallied ~39% as market participants believe Vodafone Idea will survive after analysing AGR verdict and action taken by management post the verdict. AGR verdict overhang is removed from the stock and clarity has come with respect to the timeline the company has to clear AGR dues.
There is also news that Amazon and Verizon will invest in the company have also led to a rally in the stock. The stock has also rallied due to the board's quick approval to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore from the market.
The company also announced a new brand identity for itself “Vi” (read as “We”) shows commitment of management towards reviving the company. Raising the desired quantum of funds from the market can lead to further rally in the stock.
Marelli awards multi-year contract to Wipro:
Wipro and Marelli have entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services.
As part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and strong automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli. Also, it will help improve Marelli’s operational efficiency and expedite launch of cuttingedge technologies on connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions.
Crude Updates: Oil prices were mixed in the early trade on Tuesday on looming demand worries about the possible rise in the Covid-19 cases following the US Labor day long weekend, which also marks the end of the peak US driving season.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 38 points gain.
Results Today:
CESC, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Future Consumer, Jindal Stainless, Mafatlal Industries, Bal Pharma, Sharon Bio-Medicine, Simplex Projects, SML Isuzu, Spencers Retail, Texmaco Rail & Engineering among 37 stocks will announce June quarter earnings on September 8.
Asian Markets trade firm: