you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
auto refresh
November 08, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty around 17,850; IndusInd Bank slips 10%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, pharma index down nearly 2 percent, while selling is also seen in the banking and FMCG names. However, auto, capital goods, oil & gas, realty and power indices are trading in the green.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,004.23-63.39 -0.11%
    Nifty 5017,902.20-14.60 -0.08%
    Nifty Bank39,224.90-348.80 -0.88%
    Nifty 50 17,902.20 -14.60 (-0.08%)
    Mon, Nov 08, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    UltraTechCement8,212.00331.20 +4.20%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    IndusInd Bank1,053.30-135.80 -11.42%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2979.9026.95 +0.91%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13706.50-241.70 -1.73%


  • November 08, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST

    Paytm IPO subscribes 4%; retail portion booked 21%

    One97 Communications-owned Paytm has launched its initial public offering for subscription today. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.

    The initial public offering (IPO) of Paytm, the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets had been subscribed 4 percent on November 8, the first day of bidding. 

    Investors have put in bids for 18,70,326 equity shares against the IPO size of 4,83,89,422 equity shares. 

    Retail investors had bought 21 percent of the shares set aside for them.

  • November 08, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research:

    The Indian Benchmarks started today on a positive note amid mixed global cues. Sentiments will get a boost as industry chamber PHDCCI said India’s economic recovery gained momentum in the recent months on the back of rapid progress in vaccinations. 

    Support may come in the market as RBI said India’s forex reserves have increased by USD 1.919 billion to USD 642.019 billion for the week ended October 29 on a healthy increase in the currency assets and value of gold. 

    There will be some buzz in the banking stocks as RBI data showed bank credit grew by 6.84 percent to Rs 110.46 lakh crore and deposits by 9.94 percent to Rs 157.12 lakh crore in the fortnight ended October. 

    Our research suggests that the level of 17600 and 18050 may act as immediate support and resistance respectively. We can expect the market to trade in the range of 17600-18050. Technical indicators also support positivity in the market.

  • November 08, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

    U.S. labor costs surge in the third quarter; productivity falls sharply

    U.S. unit labor costs surged in the third quarter, while productivity declined at its sharpest pace since 1981, adding to signs that high inflation could last for a while.

    The Labor Department said on Thursday that unit labor costs, the price of labor per single unit of output, increased at an 8.3% annualized rate last quarter after rising at a 1.1% pace in the April-June quarter. Outside the coronavirus distortions in 2020, the jump in labor costs last quarter was the largest since the first quarter of 2014.

    Labor costs advanced at a 4.8% rate compared to a year ago.

    Economists polled by Reuters had forecast unit labor costs accelerating at a 7.0% pace.

  • November 08, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices erased all the opening gains and trading lower with selling seen in the banking and pharma names.

    The Sensex was down 177.51 points or 0.30% at 59890.11, and the Nifty was down 46 points or 0.26% at 17870.80. About 1440 shares have advanced, 1399 shares declined, and 143 shares are unchanged.

  • November 08, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    BSE Capital Goods index rose 1 percent supported by the Grindwell Norton, Bharat Electronics, BHEL

  • November 08, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    Strong global tailwinds are likely to support markets as trading opens today after the holidays. Fed's decision to begin tapering in November was on expected lines. However, the commentary that reiterated the Fed's view that inflation would be transitory and the inference that tapering is not likely to lead to rate hikes soon, is being interpreted by the markets as a dovish stance. That's why the 10-year bond yield declined to 1.47 % and S & P surged to yet another record high. 

    US unemployment falling to 4.6% is another factor that will support markets since it is a positive for global growth and corporate earnings.

    Back home, in India, the macros are turning increasingly favourable. Rising tax collections - both direct and indirect - falling NPAs of the banking system, the fuel tax cut that can boost consumption and booming exports are clear positives. However, the concern on market valuations remain.

  • November 08, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    Arihant Capital on SBI

    SBI has reported better outcome in terms of core performance and asset quality. Asset quality of the bank fared far better than other large private sector banks. 

    We continue to maintain our positive outlook and expect SBI to deliver RoA/RoE of 0.8%/13% by FY24E driven by strong liability franchise, healthy balance sheet growth along with high PCR and improving asset quality metrics. 

    SBI is currently trading at lower valuation of 1.4x FY24E P/ABV. We upgrade our rating on the stock to buy from accumulate with a revised target price of Rs 689 (Rs 533 earlier), valuing it on SOTP basis. 

  • November 08, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Nifty Pharma index shed 1 percent dragged by the Divis Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin

  • November 08, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    Inox Wind bags order for 150 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy

    Inox Wind has bagged an order for a 150 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, to be commissioned in the state of Gujarat. 

    The Project will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar site, Kutch District in the state of Gujarat and is scheduled to be commissioned by April 2023.

    Inox Wind was quoting at Rs 135.45, up Rs 1.80, or 1.35 percent.

  • November 08, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • November 08, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on November 8 with Nifty reclaiming 18,000 mark

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 201.32 points or 0.34% at 60268.94, and the Nifty was up 43.20 points or 0.24% at 17960.00. About 1488 shares have advanced, 659 shares declined, and 145 shares are unchanged.

    Eicher Motors, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corp and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty.

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

