Market LIVE Updates: Indices at record high led by power, pharma, metals

Rakesh Patil
Nov 29, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, metal, power, pharma and FMCG up 0.5-1 percent.

November 29, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the Vedanta, NALCO, Moil

November 29, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

November 29, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Dhanlaxmi Bank to consider fund raising via NCDs on December 5

November 29, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Nifty Pharma index rose 0.8 percent supported by the Lupin, Glenmark Pharma, Cipla

November 29, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Suvodeep Rakshit, Chief Economist, Kotak Instituitonal Equities:

November 29, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

BSE Power index rose nearly 1 percent led by the Adani Transmission, Adani Green, Adani Power

November 29, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

November 29, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Cipla shares gain on launch of new injection

November 29, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

GDP may print at 5.8% in Q2: SBI Research

November 29, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade: