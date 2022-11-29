Market LIVE Updates: Indices at record high led by power, pharma, metals

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, metal, power, pharma and FMCG up 0.5-1 percent.
Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the Vedanta, NALCO, Moil
Dhanlaxmi Bank to consider fund raising via NCDs on December 5
Nifty Pharma index rose 0.8 percent supported by the Lupin, Glenmark Pharma, Cipla
Suvodeep Rakshit, Chief Economist, Kotak Instituitonal Equities:
BSE Power index rose nearly 1 percent led by the Adani Transmission, Adani Green, Adani Power
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Cipla shares gain on launch of new injection
GDP may print at 5.8% in Q2: SBI Research
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
India's economy likely slowed to annual 6.2% in July-Sept: Reuters poll
Lupin's arm MedQuimica acquires rights to Nine Brands from Bausch Health
NBCC shares gain 3% on bagging work orders worth Rs 271.6 crore
Market Opens:
Gold edges up on dollar dip; Fed policy cues remain key
Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Rupee Opens:
Market at pre-open
Entertainment Network India terminates Time Brokerage arrangement with US-based broadcaster
FII and DII data
SEBI approves appointment Sundararaman Ramamurthy as MD & CEO of BSE
Cipla launches Leuprolide Acetate injection depot
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Kotak Mahindra Bank arm to raise up to $1 billion for data centre fund
SBI board to seek nod today to raise Rs 10,000 crore
Asia shares take comfort in China property rally
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Investors Meetings on November 29
Stocks To Watch In Trade Today
Oil prices slide on concerns over China's demand
Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities
Dollar rebounds on Fed expectations, Aussie drops
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO issue subscribed 1.79 times on Day 1
Wall Street ends down sharply
SGX Nifty
Market on Monday:
Hello Readers. Start your day with Buffett's famous quote about the stock market.
