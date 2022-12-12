Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; US, Asian markets weak

December 12, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

US inflation will be much lower by end of 2023: Yellen

There will be a substantial reduction in US inflation in 2023, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. "I believe by the end of next year you will see much lower inflation if there's not-- an unanticipated shock," she said.

"There's a risk of a recession. But-- it certainly isn't, in my view, something that is necessary to bring inflation down."