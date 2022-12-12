Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; US, Asian markets weak

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,525.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST. US markets ended lower on Friday, while Asian markets are trading lower.
US inflation will be much lower by end of 2023: Yellen
There will be a substantial reduction in US inflation in 2023, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. "I believe by the end of next year you will see much lower inflation if there's not-- an unanticipated shock," she said.
"There's a risk of a recession. But-- it certainly isn't, in my view, something that is necessary to bring inflation down."
Oil prices climb on uncertainty over Keystone pipeline restart, Russian supplies
Oil prices rose more than 1% in early Asian trade on Monday as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation against a Western price cap on Russian oil exports.
Brent crude futures climbed 83 cents, or 1.1%, to $76.93 a barrel by 0020 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.92 a barrel, up 90 cents, or 1.3%.
Dollar rises as inflation pressures persist; FOMC meeting in focus
The dollar firmed on Monday after data showed producer prices in the United States rose more than expected last month, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures and stoking fears the Federal Reserve would need to keep rates higher for longer.
The US producer price index for final demand rose 0.3% in November and 7.4% year-on-year, data released on Friday showed, a slight upside surprise from forecasts of a 0.2% and 7.2% increase, respectively.
India's forex reserves rise for 4th straight week
India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the fourth consecutive week ending on December 2. During the week ending, forex reserves rose by $11.02 billion to $561.16 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The forex reserve rose $2.89 billion to $550.14 billion during the week ending November 25.
The uptick in the foreign exchange reserves is a result of the rise in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves. The FCA rose $9.69 billion to $496.98 billion for the week ending December 2.
Investors Meetings on December 12
Sula Vineyards Ltd IPO opens today for subscription
Sula Vineyards Ltd (SVL) is India’s largest wine producer and seller. The company has been a consistent market leader in the Indian wine industry in terms of sales volume and value (based on the total revenue from operations) since FY09.
The offer is entirely an offer for sale of up to 2.69 crore shares by selling shareholders in the price band of Rs 340-357 per share. The company aims to garner Rs 960 crore at the upper level of the price band.
The offer will open for subscription on December 12 and the closing date will be December 14. The shares of the company will list on stock exchanges on December 22. Click To Read More
Paytm Operating Performance Update (October & November 2022):
Loan distribution business scales to 6.8 million loans disbursed during the two months ended November 2022 (y-o-y growth of 150%), aggregating to loan disbursements of Rs 6,292 crore (USD 774 million, y-o-y growth of 374%)
Consumer engagement is at its highest on Paytm Super App with average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 84 million for the two months ended November 2022, up 33% y-o-y
Merchant payment volumes (GMV) for the two months ended November 2022 at Rs 2.28 Lakh Cr ($28 billion) y-o-y growth of 37%
Some stocks to watch out for in trade today
-Adani Total Gas: Wins mandate for EV charge stations in 8 cities
-Aditya Birla Capital: Cut to equal-weight at Morgan Stanley
-Emami: Increases stake in Brillare Science to 80.59% from 77.53%
-Godrej Properties: Raised to hold at HSBC; target at Rs 1,500
-PSP Projects: Wins Rs 122 crore civil construction order
-Punjab National Bank: Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan; target price at Rs 72
-Uniparts India: To start trading on BSE/NSE after an IPO
-Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea, ATC extend last date for OCD issuance to Feb 28
Uniparts India debuts today
Engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India is on December 12 expected to list at a premium of around 10 percent over the issue price.
Though the IPO, which was a complete offer of sale, was subscribed 25.32 times, has reasonable valuations and the company’s financial position is healthy, the listing premium is lower than expected, say analysts.
In the grey market, the premium has been hovering around 10 percent over the final issue price of Rs 577, which analysts blamed on market consolidation and the IPO being an offer for sale. Read More
Asian markets trade in red
Asian shares dipped on Monday while the dollar drifted higher at the start of a hectic week, as markets awaited a flurry of rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others.
Wall Street ends lower:
Wall Street ended lower on Friday as investors assessed economic data and awaited a potential 50-basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week, while apparel company Lululemon slumped following a disappointing profit forecast.
US producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years, data showed.
The S&P 500 declined 0.73 percent to end the session at 3,934.38 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.70 percent to 11,004.62 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.90 percent to 33,476.46 points.
SGX Nifty:Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 41.50 points or 0.22 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,549.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Market on Friday:
After briefly pausing for a day, the market again witnessed profit booking with benchmark indices slipping 0.6 percent on December 9 mostly dragged by the IT majors, with HCL Technologies' management indicating that FY23 revenue growth will be at the lower end of earlier guidance.
At close, the Sensex was down 389.01 points or 0.62 percent at 62,181.67, and the Nifty was down 112.70 points or 0.61 percent at 18,496.60.
On the back of supportive global cues, the market started on a positive note, but immediately erased early gains and turned negative and extended the losses as the day progressed. However, last-hour buying helped to trim the losses.
HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro and Hindalco Industries were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were Nestle India, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Titan Company and Eicher Motors.
Among sectors, Nifty information technology index shed 3 percent, PSU bank, metal and energy indices were down 1 percent each. However, FMCG index gained nearly 1 percent.
BSE midcap index fell 0.4 percent and smallcap index slipped 1 percent.
On the BSE, information technology index fell 3 percent, realty index declined 1.5 percent, metal index shed 1 percent, power index declined 0.9 percent, oil & gas index fell 0.89 percent and capital goods index was down 0.6 percent. On the other hand, FMCG index added 0.7 percent.