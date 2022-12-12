 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; US, Asian markets weak

Rakesh Patil
Dec 12, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,525.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST. US markets ended lower on Friday, while Asian markets are trading lower.

December 12, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

US inflation will be much lower by end of 2023: Yellen

There will be a substantial reduction in US inflation in 2023, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. "I believe by the end of next year you will see much lower inflation if there's not-- an unanticipated shock," she said.

"There's a risk of a recession. But-- it certainly isn't, in my view, something that is necessary to bring inflation down."

December 12, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Oil prices climb on uncertainty over Keystone pipeline restart, Russian supplies

Oil prices rose more than 1% in early Asian trade on Monday as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation against a Western price cap on Russian oil exports.

Brent crude futures climbed 83 cents, or 1.1%, to $76.93 a barrel by 0020 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.92 a barrel, up 90 cents, or 1.3%.

December 12, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers... Read More
December 12, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

Dollar rises as inflation pressures persist; FOMC meeting in focus

The dollar firmed on Monday after data showed producer prices in the United States rose more than expected last month, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures and stoking fears the Federal Reserve would need to keep rates higher for longer.

The US producer price index for final demand rose 0.3% in November and 7.4% year-on-year, data released on Friday showed, a slight upside surprise from forecasts of a 0.2% and 7.2% increase, respectively.

December 12, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

India's forex reserves rise for 4th straight week

India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the fourth consecutive week ending on December 2. During the week ending, forex reserves rose by $11.02 billion to $561.16 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The forex reserve rose $2.89 billion to $550.14 billion during the week ending November 25.

The uptick in the foreign exchange reserves is a result of the rise in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves. The FCA rose $9.69 billion to $496.98 billion for the week ending December 2.

December 12, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

Investors Meetings on December 12

December 12, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

Sula Vineyards Ltd IPO opens today for subscription

Sula Vineyards Ltd (SVL) is India’s largest wine producer and seller. The company has been a consistent market leader in the Indian wine industry in terms of sales volume and value (based on the total revenue from operations) since FY09.

The offer is entirely an offer for sale of up to 2.69 crore shares by selling shareholders in the price band of Rs 340-357 per share. The company aims to garner Rs 960 crore at the upper level of the price band.

The offer will open for subscription on December 12 and the closing date will be December 14. The shares of the company will list on stock exchanges on December 22. Click To Read More

December 12, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 32 points.... Read More
December 12, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

Paytm Operating Performance Update (October & November 2022):

Loan distribution business scales to 6.8 million loans disbursed during the two months ended November 2022 (y-o-y growth of 150%), aggregating to loan disbursements of Rs 6,292 crore (USD 774 million, y-o-y growth of 374%)

Consumer engagement is at its highest on Paytm Super App with average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 84 million for the two months ended November 2022, up 33% y-o-y

Merchant payment volumes (GMV) for the two months ended November 2022 at Rs 2.28 Lakh Cr ($28 billion) y-o-y growth of 37%

December 12, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST

Some stocks to watch out for in trade today

-Adani Total Gas: Wins mandate for EV charge stations in 8 cities
-Aditya Birla Capital: Cut to equal-weight at Morgan Stanley
-Emami: Increases stake in Brillare Science to 80.59% from 77.53%
-Godrej Properties: Raised to hold at HSBC; target at Rs 1,500
-PSP Projects: Wins Rs 122 crore civil construction order
-Punjab National Bank: Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan; target price at Rs 72
-Uniparts India: To start trading on BSE/NSE after an IPO
-Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea, ATC extend last date for OCD issuance to Feb 28