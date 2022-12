December 12, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

Sula Vineyards Ltd IPO opens today for subscription

Sula Vineyards Ltd (SVL) is India’s largest wine producer and seller as of March 31, 2022 (Source: Technopak Report). The company has been a consistent market leader in the Indian wine industry in terms of sales volume and value (based on the total revenue from operations) since FY09.

The firm has consistently gained market share (in revenue terms) from 33 percent in FY09 in the 100 percent grapes wine category to 52 percent in value in FY22.

The offer is entirely an offer for sale of up to 2.69 crore shares by selling shareholders in the price band of Rs 340-357 per share. The company aims to garner Rs 960 crore at the upper level of the price band.

The offer will open for subscription on December 12 and the closing date will be December 14. The shares of the company will list on stock exchanges on December 22. Click To Read More