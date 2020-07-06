App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shapoorji Pallonji submits construction bid for UK's largest amusement park: Report

Shapoorji Pallonji group is one of the four bidders for construction of the proposed 535 acres theme park, located 17 minutes away from London.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Shapoorji Pallonji group may soon sign a deal to construct the UK's largest amusement park, which will be located near London.

Shapoorji Pallonji and three other construction majors from different countries have bid for The London Resort, for a deal estimated at $1.8 billion, according to a Business Standard report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Shapoorji Pallonji declined to comment when contacted by Business Standard.

related news

The proposed 535 acres theme park is located 17 minutes away from London, the report said. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021, and the theme park aims to open its first gate in 2024 and second one by 2029.

Prodipto Kumar Das, vice president and chief global business development, London Resort Company Holdings told the publication that a major Indian company is one of the four global companies in the race for the construction award.

"We are in the process of evaluation, and if required we can even look at splitting the deal between two companies. All we can say now is that the Indian firm in contention is one of the top construction companies from the country, which has done both domestic and international projects," Das told the paper.

The park, backed by the British government, is a "nationally significant infrastructure project" and is touted as the UK's answer to Disneyland Paris.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 12:41 pm

tags #Shapoorji Pallonji

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.