Shapoorji Pallonji Group weighs $2 billion asset sales

Bloomberg
Apr 11, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

The company, controlled by billionaire Shapoor Mistry, is working with an adviser to seek buyer for its holdings in Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., a Mumbai-based infrastructure construction company, sources told Bloomberg.

Founded in 1865, SP Group built luxury hotels, stadiums, palaces and factories across Asia (Reuters file image)

Shapoorji Pallonji Group, controlled by billionaire Shapoor Mistry, is weighing asset sales including a controlling stake in its flagship engineering firm that could raise about $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with an adviser to seek buyer for its holdings in Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., a Mumbai-based infrastructure construction company, the people said. SP Group is also looking to sell some ports, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Gopalpur Port on the east coast of India could be among assets that SP Group is looking to sell, one of the people said.

Considerations are at an early stage and SP Group can decide to keep the assets for longer, the people said. A representative for SP Group didn’t provide any immediate comment.

