172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|shapoorji-pallonji-group-to-restructure-rs-10900-crore-debt-under-covid-19-resolution-framework-5886461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shapoorji Pallonji Group to restructure Rs 10,900 crore debt under COVID-19 resolution framework

The SP Group is seeking relief under the one-time loan restructuring plan approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after it accepted the KV Kamath panel report

Moneycontrol News

The Mistry family-led Shapoorji Pallonji Group is planning to restructure Rs 10,900 crore of its debt under the resolution framework for COVID-19 pandemic-related stress, an official told news agency PTI.

The group is seeking this relief under the one-time loan restructuring plan approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after it accepted the KV Kamath panel report, which allows financially stressed companies to recast their debt for two years, the official said.

The business group recently made public its decision to part ways with the Tata Group. This came after the Supreme Court barred the SP Group from pledging or selling any of its Tata shares until October 28.

Close

The court order came after Tata Sons moved the Supreme Court on September 5 against the Tata Group shares pledged by the SP Group in December 2019 and April, along with a move made by the Mistry family-owned SP Group to pledge shares in favour of Canadian private equity firm Brookfield Asset Management.

related news

The Mistry family owns 18.37 percent shares in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. The construction and real estate sectors, the mainstay of the SP Group, have been badly hit by the pandemic. As a result, it was looking to raise funds from global investors by pledging its shareholding in the Tata Group.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 10:43 pm

tags #Business #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.