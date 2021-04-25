MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Shapoorji Pallonji Group files review petition in Supreme Court challenging verdict favouring Tatas against Cyrus Mistry

The Supreme Court in its March 26 verdict had ruled in favour of the Tata Group.

Moneycontrol News
April 25, 2021 / 10:09 PM IST
Cyrus Mistry (Source: Getty Image)

Cyrus Mistry (Source: Getty Image)

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its verdict in the Tata Sons vs Cyrus Mistry case, sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

In a judgment dated March 26, 2021, the apex court had ruled in favour of the Tatas and set aside a December 2019 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, which had reinstated Cyrus Mistry as the Chairman of the diversified conglomerate.

NCLAT had held that the proceedings of the October 2016 Tata Sons board meeting, where it was decided that Cyrus Mistry will be removed as Chairperson, was illegal. Mistry had taken over as Chairman of the Tata Sons in December 2012.

Mistry had reacted to the verdict saying: “As a minority shareholder of the Tata Sons, I am personally disappointed by the outcome of the judgment with respect to our case. Although I will no longer be able to influence the direction of governance of the Tata group directly, I hope that the issues I have raised will cause deeper reflection and influence individuals concerned to catalyse change. I sleep with a clear conscience.”

The Mistry-family controlled Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns an 18.37 percent stake in the salt-to-steel conglomerate, had alleged oppression of minority shareholders and operational mismanagement in its allegations as part of the bitter boardroom battle.

Close
Spokespersons from the Mistry Group and Tata Sons were unavailable for immediate comment.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Shapporji Pallonji Group #Supreme Court #Tata Sons vs Cyrus Mistry case
first published: Apr 25, 2021 09:41 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.