Shapoorji Pallonji Chairman Pallonji Mistry passes away at 93

File image of Pallonji Mistry and his son Shapoor Mistry (Source: Forbes)

Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group passed away last night, CNBC-TV18 reported. He was 93.

Born to a Parsi family in India, he took up Irish citizenship through marriage in 2003. He received the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his was contribution in the field of industry and trade.

He is survived by his wife — Patsy Perin Dubash, and four children — two sons Shapoor Mistry and Cyrus Mistry, and two daughters Laila Mistry and Aloo Mistry. Shapoor runs the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, while Cyrus served as Tata Group Chairman from 2012 to 2016; and Aloo is married to Ratan Tata’s half-brother Noel Tata.

Born in 1929, Mistry schooled at Mumbai’s Cathedral & John Cannon School before heading to London’s Imperial College for higher education. He began his career at 18, working for his father in the family business (founded in 1865). In the 1970s he helped expand it to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Qatar in the Middle East.

The Mumbai-based 156-year-old Shapoorji Pallonji Group now operates in the construction business in Africa, India, the Middle East and South Asia. It has constructed some of Mumbai’s iconic services such as the Malabar Hill reservoir and buildings such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, Brabourne Stadium, among others.

Mistry controls 18.37 percent of Tata Sons via the Shapoorji Pallonji Group as per a court filing in 2018. It was his father, Shapoorji Pallonji who bought Tata Sons shares in 1930.