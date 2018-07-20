App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shapoorji-Allianz could buy WaveRock in Hyderabad for Rs 2,000 cr: Report

The JV overshadowed contenders such as InterGlobe Enterprises and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in the race to buy the office space.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

The Shapoorji Pallonji and Allianz Group joint venture has beaten contenders to acquire WaveRock in Hyderabad for Rs 2,000 crore, Economic Times reported.

The JV overshadowed contenders such as InterGlobe Enterprises and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) in the race to buy the office space, the process for which had started in January 2018.

The property is jointly owned by Singapore-based GIC Pte Ltd and New York-based developer Tishman Speyer.

Allianz Group and Shapoorji Pallonji had last year set up a $500 million real estate fund to invest in commercial projects. InterGlobe Enterprises has a real estate division called InterGlobe Real Estate Ventures that manages the group's real estate portfolio.

Office space in WaveRock had been leased by multinational firms such as Apple, Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture, GGK Technologies, Aveva Solutions, Microsoft, Franklin Templeton, UBS, Infosys, Wipro, CapGemini, BirlaSoft and DuPont India.

The office space is located at the financial district employment corridor at Gachibowli.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 10:24 pm

