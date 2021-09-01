Shanti Lal Jain assumes charge as MD & CEO of Indian Bank

Indian Bank is under ownership of the Government of India (File image)

Shanti Lal Jain assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Bank on September 1, the public lender said in a statement.

Prior to Indian Bank, Jain was Executive Director at Bank of Baroda since September 2018.

Jain is a post-graduate in Commerce, with Professional Qualification of Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and CAIIB, and had joined Allahabad Bank in 1993 in Middle Management cadre, the public lender said.

In a career spanning more than 25 years in banking, he has gained rich experience in critical portfolios, the bank said.