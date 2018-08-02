App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shanthi Gears Ltd reports Q1 PAT up 67.9% to Rs 8.50 cr

The Coimbatore-based Murugappa Group company, had clocked a profit after tax of Rs 5.06 crore during year ago.

Shanthi Gears Ltd has recorded a profit after tax at Rs 8.50 crore for the April-June quarter up by 67.9 percent, over corresponding period of last year.

The Coimbatore-based Murugappa Group company, had clocked a profit after tax of Rs 5.06 crore during year ago.

For the year ending March 31, 2018 profit after tax stood at Rs 28.58 crore, Shanthi Gears said in a BSE filing. Total income for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 grew to Rs 64.31 crore, from Rs 59.15 crore registered during corresponding quarter of previous year.

For the full year ending March 31, 2018, the company registered a total income of Rs 231.47 crore. During the quarter, the company said its orderbook size improved to Rs 73.3 crore as against Rs 60.5 crore registered during same period of last year.

The growth led strategies of enhancing efficiencies, exploring new markets and enlarging customer base helped the company to remain focused on its path for a sustainable growth.

The company's shares ended at Rs 138.35 apiece up by 0.84 percent over previous close in BSE.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #Business #Results #Shanthi Gears Ltd

