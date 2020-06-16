App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shantanu Preetam is PayU India's chief technology officer

Preetam, who was with Walmart, has more than 23 years of experience in the space.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

​Digital payments player PayU has appointed Shantanu Preetam as its chief technology officer and he will be responsible for leading tech innovations and engineering at the Bengaluru-based startup.

Before joining PayU, Preetam was part of a team that built the core ecommerce systems at Walmart, driving end-to-end cloud transformation and facilitating growth.

He has more than 23 years of experience in building software products and driving a digital transformation strategy at different companies.

Close

“One of our key focus areas going forward for PayU is omni-channel solutions, to enable merchants to offer flexible offline-to-online solutions and we are confident he (Preetam) will play an integral part in achieving our vision to build a full-fintech ecosystem, offering a set of inter-related services to meet all the financial needs of consumers and merchants on a single platform,” said Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU India.

related news

With a merchant base of 3.5 lakh, PayU caters to the top 200 e-commerce merchants in the country.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 03:36 pm

tags #India #PayU India #Shantanu Preetam #Startup #Walmart

