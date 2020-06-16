Shantanu Preetam is PayU India's chief technology officer

Preetam, who was with Walmart, has more than 23 years of experience in the space.
Digital payments player PayU has appointed Shantanu Preetam as its chief technology officer and he will be responsible for leading tech innovations and engineering at the Bengaluru-based startup.
Before joining PayU, Preetam was part of a team that built the core ecommerce systems at Walmart, driving end-to-end cloud transformation and facilitating growth.
He has more than 23 years of experience in building software products and driving a digital transformation strategy at different companies.
“One of our key focus areas going forward for PayU is omni-channel solutions, to enable merchants to offer flexible offline-to-online solutions and we are confident he (Preetam) will play an integral part in achieving our vision to build a full-fintech ecosystem, offering a set of inter-related services to meet all the financial needs of consumers and merchants on a single platform,” said Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU India.
