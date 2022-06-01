English
    Shally Bhasin to join Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas as Equity Partner, Litigation

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

    Leading full-service law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas announced on June 1 that Shally Bhasin will be joining it’s New Delhi office as an Equity Partner, Litigation.

    Shally has over 26 years of experience and has done matters relating to financial services, bankruptcy, infrastructure litigation, environment litigation, white collar crime, telecom, amalgamation and demergers and taxation related litigation. She has represented clients in the Supreme Court of India, High Courts across the country and in specialized tribunals like TDSAT, NCLAT, NCLT and NGT. Shally is also an Advocate-on-Record of the Supreme Court of India since 2004.

    One her move Shally said that “after almost 11 years with Agarwal Law Associates it is an opportune moment to embark on new challenges. SAM & Co. is India’s celebrated law firm with a deep rooted culture of excellence. It will be my endeavor to deliver cutting edge solution and create value for the clients, while maintaining the highest standards of professional integrity and probity. I look forward to working with the firm’s experienced partners and talented lawyers to provide the highest level of legal services and expand the firm’s corporate litigation practice.”

    Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas Managing Partner, Pallavi Shroff said, “We are delighted to have Shally join our Delhi office and her extensive practice and experience will further strengthen our corporate litigation and Supreme Court practice and client offering.”
