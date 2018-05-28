App
May 28, 2018 10:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Shalimar Paints explores fund raising opportunities

The company said it is facing financial difficulty post major fire at its Nasik Plant in November 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shalimar Paints today said it is exploring various fund raising opportunities including investment from third parties or strategic investor to improve the performance of the company.

The company said it is facing financial difficulty post major fire at its Nasik Plant in November 2016.

"The company continues to explore and evaluate various fund raising opportunities from time to time including investment from third parties/strategic investor to improve the performance of the company," Shalimar Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, the company had announced that it was also looking at raising up to Rs 300 crore (almost equivalent to current market cap) funds through rights issue.

Shares of the company were trading 3.55 percent lower at Rs 144.20 apiece on BSE.

