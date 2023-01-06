 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shaktikanta Das sees big potential in RBI digital currency, rupee trade

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 01:51 PM IST

The central bank is currently running pilots to test larger roll out of CBDC

The Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee (MPC) has raised policy repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent with immediate effect. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on December 7 announced that five out of six members of the MPC opted to go for a hike in the rate during the meeting. Here's what RBI Governor announced at MPC briefing.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on January 6 said that rupee settlement of cross-border trade and the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) have big potential in the years to come.

Das was speaking at the launch of a book by the International Monetary Fund on South Asia.

“Rupee settlement of cross-border trade and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) where the RBI has already started moving forward, can also be areas of greater cooperation in the future,” Das said.

Das during the launch also said that they are moving the trail phase of digital rupee very carefully and cautiously. This is because if there is cloning or anything which happens, it can be very risky.

On November 1, the RBI had commenced the first pilot in the Digital Rupee - Wholesale segment.

