Shaktikanta Das Q&A| RBI’s endeavour is to bring inflation closer to 4 percent

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the repo rate by another 50 basis points (bps) on June 8, to quell inflationary pressures in India’s economy. With this 50-bps change, the repo rate now stands at 4.9 percent. The RBI is walking a tightrope on managing the growth-inflation dynamics, draining surplus liquidity from the system, and simultaneously managing the government’s borrowing programme.

The RBI’s assessment of persistently high inflation is the biggest worry for policymakers at the moment. Inflation, according to the RBI, is expected to stay above the central bank’s upper tolerance level for three quarters of this financial year and average at 6.7 percent for FY23.

In the Q&A below, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das talks on a host of issues related to inflation, economic growth, and liquidity management. He also speaks about the resilience of the banking system and how the RBI is closely monitoring its regulated entities.

Edited excerpts:

Given that your inflation projection is at 6.7 percent for the full financial year, will the RBI be aggressive in terms of rate hikes, going forward?

Our future action will depend on the evolving inflation-growth dynamics. The situation is fast changing. And it will depend on how the situation evolves.

You have indicated that till December inflation will be above 6 percent. So, this means that you have not been able to meet the inflation mandate…

We will deal with it as and when the situation arises. The situation is very dynamic. So, I would not like to speculate anything on that. The law is very clear, and we will do accordingly. But as it stands today, I would believe that I will not like to speculate that this will happen. Internally, we examine all possibilities in various directions under various scenarios. It will depend on the evolving situation.

Is the 4 percent inflation target still the resolution or are you comfortable with inflation being at 6 percent in the near term?

We have said that our effort will be for inflation to move closer to the target of 4 percent plus/minus two percentage points on either side. So, that target of 4 percent does remain.

Do you think that there’s a need for more supply-side measures to tame inflation?

I am sure the government is mindful of the current inflation situation. And it's for the government to decide on further supply-side measures, which they consider as necessary. On that, I would not like to speculate, or I would not like to comment. It's for the government to decide, I am sure they will decide if and when there is a requirement, they will take the steps.

Could you give us some guidance on the inflation outlook for FY24?

Each action takes its time to play out. Monetary policy actions would take ideally six to eight months to fully play out. And so, therefore, we will watch the evolving situation. And, I think, next year's inflation, we give it in our monetary policy report, due in October. We will give it at that time.

What is your assessment of the global and Indian economy and how better or badly placed we are?

In the April monetary policy, I used the word ‘tectonic shifts. Thereafter, the IMF used the word earthquake. The Indian economy has remained resilient; it is well placed to deal with the challenges emanating from the geopolitical developments. The banking sector remains resilient and strong. Overall macroeconomic numbers also broadly, they look alright. The exchange rate so far, the depreciation, India is among the better-performing currencies among the EMEs… The fiscal deficit number in the Budget for the last year, also has been achieved. So, overall the Indian economy continues to be in a resilient position.

How do you assess the economic recovery?

The recovery is gaining traction and it is reflected in the fact that capacity utilisation has improved as I've mentioned in my statement. Bank credit also has, the disbursal of bank credit is also picking up. Rural demand and urban demand are also showing signs of further improvement.

Could you clarify on the MPC’s stance?

I have said in my statement that our stance is the withdrawal of accommodation.

You said that you are committed to ‘normal’ monetary conditions in a calibrated manner. Could you elaborate on what you mean by normal?

If you recall the February 2020 monetary policy framework, which we announced, it is linked to the overnight rates. The critical factor will be not the quantum of liquidity or not any particular level… we have not speculated or… said that this is the normal rate… meaning the policy rate. All that we have said is that when the overnight rates are in alignment with the repo rate. Even currently, the overnight rates are below the current rate. They are below the repo rate and closer to the SDF rate. Therefore, a normal condition would primarily mean when the overnight call money market rates, are more or less aligned with the policy repo rate.

What does a multi-year time cycle for liquidity withdrawal mean?

We started the withdrawal of liquidity last year. We stopped the G-SAP, we did not announce new G-SAP. We also introduced the VRRRs (variable-rate reverse repo) auctions last year. This year we have taken steps, again the VRRRs are being continued. In the May policy statement, we increased the CRR also. And so, a multi-year would basically mean a two- to three-year cycle. So, when you say two to three years, again, it is very flexible; the situation is very dynamic.

In these extremely uncertain conditions, all that we are trying to convey is that it is not as if we are withdrawing liquidity suddenly, abruptly in a compressed manner during the current financial year.

We don't want to take any abrupt rushed action, which may be detrimental to the system, to the market or to credit offtake.

In a tightening cycle, monetary policy is most effective when the liquidity is in deficit mode. Do you foresee a liquidity deficit scenario, going forward?

Liquidity again is impacted by so many factors. For example, the pace of government expenditure. If capital and other expenditures are front-loaded by the government, it adds to liquidity. Credit offtake has now improved. And if this increase is sustained, then obviously liquidity goes out of the system. There are other factors too relating to the forex market which add or drain out liquidity. So, it's a constantly evolving situation. All that we are saying is that we will ensure the availability of adequate liquidity. If the liquidity runs into very heavy deficit, then the repo window is always available. That can be used by the system.

No specific liquidity absorption measure has been announced today. So, should we understand that the normal process of withdrawal of cash and FX sales is enough hereafter to calibrate it?

See again, in extremely volatile and uncertain conditions, we just cannot give any forward guidance and we are constantly watchful. In fact, on a real time basis, the entire team in RBI is watching. And we will be taking action. In fact, if you recall, while reading out my statement, I took a pause when I was talking about implementing the government borrowing program in the current year in a non-disruptive manner, I took a pause and I explained that I have not said what steps will be taken by the RBI, but as per the evolving situation, as per the requirements we will be using various instruments which are available to us.

Could you clarify on the preferred steps you would take to keep bond yields in check?

The preferred steps depend on where we stand. But, let me say that we are monitoring the G-Sec market very closely. In fact, we monitor all markets. Preferred step will again depend on the situation prevailing at that time. You know what instruments are available to us. One thing I can say is that with regard to Operation Twist, we have today greater leverage, greater flexibility, because we have enough securities. Because of the introduction of SDF, securities are available to us. So, today, we have enough securities to undertake Operation Twist. This is factual information; I am not giving you forward guidance.

So, you have greater leverage right now, yes?

We have greater leverage today with regard to Operation Twist and we have other instruments under our command, and if our team in RBI comes out with any innovative steps to deal with the liquidity problem, that we will see. But at the moment, there are no innovative steps. So don't jump to a conclusion that another GSAP or something is round the corner. So, all that I'm wanting to say is that we are watchful and we will do whatever is necessary to, I mean, we'll take steps as maybe required.

Transmission of rates on the deposit side has not been very effective. So, do you think that reduces the efficacy of monetary policy, given borrowing rates are going up?

We have instituted this external benchmarking two years (ago), I think (in) 2019 sometime we did it in October or so. We are monitoring it. And normally, the transmission does take time. We just announced the rate hike one month ago, roughly one month ago. It does take time. It takes about one or two or three months, it will take time. But going forward, we do expect the rate hikes to get transmitted also to the liability side, namely to the deposit rates and I have acknowledged that in my statement also that the deposit rates have started, bank deposit rates have started going up. And in any case, when there is credit offtake, bank needs to mobilise more resources by offering higher deposit rates to savers.

What is your assessment about India’s current account deficit and trade deficit?

We expect the current account deficit to remain at a sustainable level and the normal flows will take care of, will enable us to meet the financing of the current account deficit. Exports, on the whole, are rising, and imports are also rising. Higher export is a good sign for the economy, higher imports also to the extent that there is the import of capital goods, which have incidentally gone up; that also augurs well, for, that means there is capital expenditure, there is an investment, which is taking place or is going to take place. So, overall, the current account deficit is expected to remain at sustainable levels and the normal flows will ensure, will enable us to finance that.

Is consistently higher trade deficit a matter of concern?

No, we are constantly watching it. At the moment, we are not (concerned). You know, please factor in the huge reserves that we have; it’s at $601.1 billion. We have built up strong buffers, which will help us in situations like this, if what you are saying materializes, but as far as I'm concerned, as far as RBI is concerned, we do not foresee that kind of a crisis situation. Our capital buffers and the normal inflows will ensure that we are in a position to finance the current account deficit.

With regard to Dhanlaxmi Bank, a minority shareholders’ group has raised an issue and called for an EGM saying that there is a financial crisis in the bank. The number of directors on the board have also reduced. Is there a cause for concern? Is the RBI looking at this?

See, individual banks and the conditions prevailing in individual banks, we do not discuss outside, and particularly not in a press conference. So, I will not comment on any individual bank. But as I have said in my statement, the Indian banking system remains resilient and strong in terms of various critical parameters like capital adequacy, provisioning, profitability, and non-performing assets. Our supervision has been significantly deepened over the last three years, each and every file, each and every bank in our banking system is monitored very closely. And we have real-time data available with us. We have all the data with us and we are monitoring it.

On cryptocurrencies, the government has said they're coming out with a consultation paper soon. Has there been further dialogue on the issue?

On all issues, there is constant engagement between the government and the RBI, including on cryptocurrency. We have given our views to the government. Let's wait for the discussion paper.

What is the RBI’s thought process on the recent suicides due to loan apps?

Most of these apps are unregistered lending apps. There, the law enforcement agencies or state police should take action. The internal working group’s report on digital lending is at an advances stage of examination. We advise customers to assess whether the app is registered or not with the RBI. If the RBI sees irregularities in regulated entities, we will take immediate action.