Shaktikanta Das Q&A | Future MPC action to be guided by domestic inflation-growth dynamics

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on September 30 announced a 50 basis points hike in the repo rate, upping the ante in its fight against stubbornly high inflation.

Post this hike, the repo rate – or the rate at which the RBI lends funds to banks – stands at 5.90 percent, the highest since April 2019. The RBI is walking a tightrope, managing growth-inflation dynamics, banking system liquidity, and exchange rate volatility.

The RBI’s assessment of persistently high inflation is the biggest worry for policymakers at the moment. Inflation, according to the RBI, is expected to average at 6.7 percent for FY23, before cooling to 5 percent in the first quarter of the next financial year.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das talks on a host of issues related to the economy.

Edited excerpts:

What will be the MPC’s approach in the wake of global monetary policy tightening and heightened market volatility?

The MPC’s decisions continue to be guided by domestic factors. There are two components in the monetary policy framework -- one is inflation, the other growth.

The MPC’s decisions are based on these two objectives, with primacy given to price stability followed by growth.

Currency market fluctuations -- like depreciation or appreciation of the Rupee (INR) -- are not a factor for the MPC to consider. The RBI has other instruments for dealing with such situations, which would be deployed as required.

Will the MPC continue to front-load policy rate action?

Front loading, to the best of my recollection, is not there in the MPC resolution or in my statement. Front loading has been mentioned by individual members of the MPC in their respective minutes over the last three to four meetings.

We have not used the word `front loading’ today. All that we have said in the resolution and in my statement is that it is calibrated to the evolving and anticipated situation.

Has aggressive monetary policy action by global central banks changed the MPC’s perception of peak repo rate?

The ‘third shock’ (aggressive monetary tightening by global central banks post the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war> has added to the already heightened uncertainty that was prevailing. The forward guidance given by the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) also talks of future rate hikes, and they are pretty big rate hikes.

Therefore, the overall stress on the global financial system has become much more in the aftermath of the monetary policy tightening and communication by the advanced countries’ central banks. Nobody is blaming anyone; they have their domestic necessities and requirements for which they are doing what they have to. But we have to deal with the fallout.

What is your outlook on inflation?

We have projected that inflation is expected to moderate going forward. It is high at present – the August print is 7 percent. There is an expectation that the September number could be a little higher than 7 percent. But that is already factored into our calculation. This financial year, we are still projecting inflation at 6.7 percent.

When do you see inflation coming to 4 percent?

I have said earlier, we are expecting inflation to come close to the target (of 4 percent) over a two-year cycle. That is our expectation even now. However, there are many uncertainties that are playing out. We will have to monitor that.

What will your letter to the government say after the September inflation number comes out?

We will write to the government. Under the RBI Act, the MPC has to have a meeting to discuss the Reserve Bank's reply to the government.

Will the letter be made public?

It's privileged communication between the Reserve Bank and the government. At this point of time, I cannot say whether it will be made public. From our side, we will not make it public.

How does RBI define volatility in the currency market?

Volatility would mean a sudden decline or appreciation in the rupee’s exchange rate. Now, what is that `sudden’ is not possible to quantify. It's based on our assessment of all that is happening around the world and to other currencies.

You also have to keep in mind our domestic macroeconomic fundamentals, and whether the exchange rate is going out of sync with those. So, there are various factors that go into our decision. The currency market is monitored continuously, almost every day, on an ongoing basis. It has a bearing on the decisions taken.

Is the RBI comfortable with the rupee at the current levels?

I can't say at what level the RBI will be comfortable. The global situation is constantly changing. As a central bank, we don't have any specific level of the rupee in mind; it all depends on our macroeconomic fundamentals and on the overall global situation. We don't target a specific exchange rate level.

How comfortable is the RBI with the current level of forex reserves?

With regard to the various vulnerabilities of any country's forex reserves, compared to other emerging market economies and countries, virtually on all parameters our vulnerability is far less than most emerging market economies.

We follow a process of constant evaluation, and we take a call. To dispel any sort of notion, in the first quarter of this year there has been an accretion of $4.6 billion of the BoP (balance of payment).

Therefore, in our assessment, taking into account the current level of reserves, the various vulnerabilities vis-à-vis the external sector, I think we are comfortably placed and our buffers are quite strong.

Is there an interest rate differential the MPC is targeting with the Fed?

Our monetary policy decisions with regard to rates are not determined by what rate action is being taken by other central banks. Our rates, and our monetary policy actions will depend on our domestic situation.

A noted economist has said that the US and the global economy are heading for a long and ugly recession by the end of this year. Do we have enough firepower to withstand it?

I cannot comment on the opinions expressed by eminent thinkers and economists. As far as India is concerned, as I have said, our buffers are very strong, our focus is always on maintaining financial and macroeconomic stability.

If you recall, when the Covid pandemic started, the expectation was that all countries would take a massive hit. Our stress test models indicated that under severe stress conditions, the banks’ gross non-performing assets (NPA) could go up to more than 16 percent.

That did not happen because the RBI intervened. We announced a moratorium, a very prudent resolution framework, and a separate framework for MSMEs (micro, small & medium industries).

Through the pandemic and after the war started, the RBI has responded from time to time. The RBI has dealt with challenges in the past, and there are challenges that lie ahead. We draw confidence from how all of us, as a nation, dealt with the situation. I must also talk about the fiscal action, which was very timely, prudent, and targeted. Even the way the country dealt with the entire vaccination issue.

In terms of the prospects of the Indian economy, there is optimism and confidence. Apart from that, there are many indicators that point to a strong and resilient economy.

Liquidity is expected to tighten during the festive season. Will the RBI consider giving an overnight variable rate repo auction?

Yes. We will continue to do fine-tuning operations in both directions to absorb as well as inject liquidity. Currently, liquidity is not tight. The net LAF (Liquidity Adjustment Facility) continues to be surplus for more than two years. The Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) for primary dealers ran into a deficit for two or three days.

Secondly, many of the banks are holding excess SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) and CRR (cash reserve ratio). Some of them have started dipping into this because they need the cash to sustain their lending operations.

There is a temporary movement of liquidity from the system because of high GST and direct tax collections.

Government expenditures in the second half of the year are always very high. For example, the additional DA (dearness allowance) payments. When I say government, I include both state and union governments.

If you take everything into account, the system liquidity is about Rs 5 lakh crore. I think there is no cause for concern about liquidity suddenly being tight.

Are you indicating that the stance will only change if there is a liquidity deficit, and the real rate becomes positive?

We'll have to wait and see because the situation is playing out and I would not like to tie myself up with any specific formulation like that and fuel some kind of market expectation about the future course of action.

Taking into account the liquidity, the repo rate, and the inflation – current as well as six-month forward inflation -- I have only said that the monetary conditions are still accommodative. So, going forward, we will constantly evaluate and as and when required, will spell out whatever is the decision at that point of time.

Transmission of bank deposit rates has been slow. Do you think it is desirable to have a repo rate linkage on the deposit side as well?

Our external benchmark is linked to lending rates. Bank credit is picking up, so banks need more resources for which they have to necessarily raise their deposit rates. The repo rates have been increased by 190 basis points in this cycle. The government has increased the small savings rates by 20 to 30 basis points in about three or four instruments. I am sure banks will consider all these factors and increase deposit rates.

If you see, around August 15, many banks introduced new deposit schemes. Our expectation is that going forward, you will see more traction with regard to the adjustment of deposit rates.

Why does the RBI not provide a detailed order while taking any action against a regulated entity?

We communicate the detailed order to the regulated entity. When we share a press note, we share the gist of the matter and share important highlights, which are available in the public domain. When the regulated entity replies to our communication, we analyse it in detail and then reply.