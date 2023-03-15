Shaktikanta Das, Governor of RBI, named 'Governor of the Year' by Central Banking

Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has been named the 'Governor of the Year' for 2023 by the international economic research journal Central Banking.

The publication praised Das for his steady leadership during challenging times, including the collapse of a major non-bank firm, the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the inflationary impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Under Das's leadership, the RBI implemented critical reforms, introduced innovative payment systems, and provided growth-supportive measures during the pandemic.

Das was commended for steering the central bank deftly between intense political pressures and economic disaster. He insisted that 'sunset clauses' be applied to most of the RBI's COVID-19 interventions and provided targeted liquidity to key sectors, foreign exchange, and more generous terms to state governments on their overdraft facilities.

This is the second time an Indian central bank governor has won the award, with Raghuram Rajan being the last recipient in 2015. Additionally, the central bank of the year award was given to the National Bank of Ukraine. Das's leadership during a time of crisis and his contributions to India's economic reforms make him a deserving recipient of the prestigious Governor of the Year award.

Moneycontrol News