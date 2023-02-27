Shailesh Pathak appointed FICCI Secretary General

Former bureaucrat Shailesh Pathak has been appointed as the new Secretary General of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the industry body said on February 27. He will take charge from March 1.

Pathak has an MBA degree from IIM Calcutta in 1986 after graduating from SRCC Delhi. He has completed LLB and a Diploma in Ornithology from BNHS.

He is the former CEO of L&T Infrastructure. In his career, he has served as an IAS officer for 17 years and was in the private sector for 19 years.

"In a career spanning 37 years, Pathak has spent time in government as an IAS Officer as well as helmed large companies in the private sector. His extensive international exposure includes an Eisenhower Fellowship in 2000 as an emerging Indian Leader, an EU Visitor Program hosted by the European Commission 2003, and a Chevening scholarship at the University of Oxford in 2011," FICCI stated.

FICCI also announced that Arun Chawla, Director General, will superannuate on June 30, 2023, and transition to an advisory role. With PTI inputs

Moneycontrol News