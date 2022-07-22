English
    Shadowfax receives 100 electric scooters from Hero Electric

    Shadowfax plans to convert 75 per cent of its fleet to electric vehicles by 2025, according to a statement.

    PTI
    July 22, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST
    Crowdsource platform for last-mile delivery Shadowfax on Friday said it has received the first batch of 100 electric scooters from Hero Electric.

    The first batch of 100 e-scooters was delivered by Hero Electric to Shadowfax in Bangalore on Friday under a partnership between the two companies.

    As part of the partnership announced in April this year, Hero Electric will help the company in converting a quarter of its 1,00,000 strong delivery fleet with its NYX HX e-scooters.

    With over 1.2 lakh monthly transacting partners delivering over 10 lakh orders every day, Shadowfax has been actively looking at green mobility solutions, Praharsh Chandra, Co-Founder and COO of Shadowfax, said.

    Over the next few months, Shadowfax will deploy 1,000 e-scooters, Chandra added.

    Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric, said delivering these 100 e-scooters is only the beginning of a long and symbiotic partnership.

    "The last-mile delivery segment is growing at an unprecedented pace, with more businesses switching towards a sustainable EV ecosystem to reach their company goals,” he added.

    Further, Gill said This partnership will ensure a carbon-free fleet in the logistics market while catering to consumer needs and minimising emissions.
    PTI
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 07:02 pm
