App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

SHADO Group to invest $10 million in Pune factory to produce electric 3-wheelers

The group, which has its research and development centres in Singapore, Malacca and Bengaluru, is in the process of starting production of 1,000 units per month from Pune this month for India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Singapore-based SHADO Group plans to invest $10 million (approximately Rs 70 crore) in its Pune factory to produce electric three-wheelers, the first of which will be unveiled in Bengaluru later in the day.

The three-wheeler, branded as ERICK, is among the latest electric vehicle (EV) technologies based on affordable low-voltage, high-performance instantly-charged transportation mode, Saurabh Markandeya, Co-CEO and Executive Director at SHADO Group, told PTI.

He stated that the company plans to invest $10 million in its Pune factory to these electric three-wheelers, adding that it is also planning to exports to emerging economies.

Close

The group, which has its research and development centres in Singapore, Malacca and Bengaluru, is in the process of starting production of 1,000 units per month from Pune this month for India.

related news

The zero-emission three-wheeler is designed to work in urban environment, he pointed out.

ERICK has a range of 70-km per charge and is capable of operating at high ambient temperatures and exceeds gasoline, CNG and diesel vehicles in performance.

ERICK passenger and the cargo three-wheeler models will be available in urban India and developing markets in Africa and South East Asia.

The vehicles are designed and manufactured by Bengaluru-based Adarin Engineering Technologies following its merger with SHADO Group in 2017.

The present fleet of EVs take too long to charge, are expensive and charging stations are few and far between, Markandeya observed.

“EVs need to match conventional vehicles in performance, cost and durability, as well as have the requisite charging infrastructure in place,” he elaborated.

SHADO group intends to partner Indian Small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs to build out a pan-India charging ecosystem that will go on to enable the widespread consumer adoption of electric vehicles, said Markandeya.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #SHADO Group

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.