Shaadi.com to onboard 10K women into workforce starting this Independence Day

Matchmaking platform Shaadi.com’s social initiative arm, Shaadi.org, has joined hands with Udayan Care, a women-focused NGO to upskill 10,000 women over five years by pledging monetary support to the NGO’s Udayan Shalini Fellowship Programme and fostering the women’s journey of financial autonomy and integration into the workforce.

With this, the company is facilitating women from all walks of life to develop skills that will enable them to pursue various disciplines and vocations, Shaadi.com said in a statement, adding that the initiative will, in turn, help lower barriers and carve out an accessible gateway for themselves to enter diverse economic sectors, become financially independent and actively contribute to India’s progress.

“Shaadi.com has conceptualised and brought forth a captivating film which highlights how even after 76 years of independence, 76 percent of Indian women continue to live “in-dependence.” The message of the film really speaks to us and our cause. Because at Udayan Shalini Fellowship Programme we too are committed to bringing women into the workforce and strive to make them stronger from within to take all of life events - whether it be marriage or childbirth - in their stride to become financially independent women living a life of dignity and purpose,” said Anjali Hegde, Executive Director, Udayan Care.

The Udayan Shalini Fellowship Programme is a leadership programme that is aimed at building agency and social capital amongst young women. Launched in 2002, the programme has completed 21 years and has spread across 34 city chapters in 13 states of India and has impacted nearly 14,000 Shalinis, she added.