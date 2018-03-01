SFIO to quiz MD Sunil Mehta, 2 others in PNB fraud case on March 6

As new details emerge in the PNB fraud case, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has summoned the bank’s top brass, including managing director Sunil Mehta, on March 6. The SFIO wants to check for any criminal conspiracy between the bank and other officials in its bid to bring the culprits to the book.

Besides Mehta, former PNB chief Usha Ananthasubramanian, PNB executive director KV Brahmaji Rao and NS Kannan, ICICI Bank’s executive director too will be questioned in the case pertaining to entities of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi firms.

“The SFIO is looking into the shell companies of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Nearly 24 companies have been off struck off by the Registrar of Companies (RoC), recently," a source told Moneycontrol.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) hopes that leads from SFIO’s investigation will help its counterparts CBI and Enforcement Directorate. The MCA ministry has already moved NCLT and froze properties of 65 beneficiary respondents.

The SFIO had in the Kingfisher case had helped the CBI in financial number crunching and dug out information about fund diversion.