SFIO summons Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to appear next week for questioning

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has been summoned by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to appear before it for questioning. The MCA had earlier asked the SFIO to investigate Jet Airways for alleged syphoning of funds, misappropriation of accounts and file its report within six months.

Goyal has been asked to appear before the SFIO next week. The former chairman of Jet Airways has moved the Delhi High Court seeking withdrawal of the look out notice issued against him by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). On May 25, the 69-year-old and his wife Anita were stopped from leaving the country by immigration authorities at Mumbai airport.

The MCA will oppose the petition filed by Goyal to be heard on July 5.

A MCA source told Moneycontrol, "Naresh Goyal was chairman of Jet Airways that has defaulted on loan repayments of Rs 18,500 crore. Around 20,000 employees of the grounded carrier are jobless, hence, it is a risk to allow him to travel abroad."

Another source said, "Naresh Goyal does not have any major assets in the country. He has resigned from the post of chairman at Jet Airways and he many end up not returning to India, if he gets out."

The SFIO is probing Jet Airways, Jet Lite, Airjet Ground Services, Airjet Engineering Services, Airjet Training and Jet Privilege Private Limited under section 212 of the Companies Act.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is already investigating Jet Privilege Private Limited (JPPL) for alleged money laundering under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The ED has recorded statements of company officials. Further, the Income Tax Department is investigating the grounded carrier in another case. A source told Moneycontrol, "Jet Airways and Naresh Goyal are not responding of mails and summons."