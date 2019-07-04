App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SFIO summons Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to appear next week for questioning

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs had earlier issued a look out notice against the Jet Airways founder, who was subsequently stopped from travelling abroad on May 25.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has been summoned by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to appear before it for questioning. The MCA had earlier asked the SFIO to investigate Jet Airways for alleged syphoning of funds, misappropriation of accounts and file its report within six months.

Goyal has been asked to appear before the SFIO next week. The former chairman of Jet Airways has moved the Delhi High Court seeking withdrawal of the look out notice issued against him by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). On May 25, the 69-year-old and his wife Anita were stopped from leaving the country by immigration authorities at Mumbai airport.

The MCA will oppose the petition filed by Goyal to be heard on July 5.

Close

A MCA source told Moneycontrol, "Naresh Goyal was chairman of Jet Airways that has defaulted on loan repayments of Rs 18,500 crore. Around 20,000 employees of the grounded carrier are jobless, hence, it is a risk to allow him to travel abroad."

related news

Another source said, "Naresh Goyal does not have any major assets in the country. He has resigned from the post of chairman at Jet Airways and he many end up not returning to India, if he gets out."

The SFIO is probing Jet Airways, Jet Lite, Airjet Ground Services, Airjet Engineering Services, Airjet Training and Jet Privilege Private Limited under section 212 of the Companies Act.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is already investigating Jet Privilege Private Limited (JPPL) for alleged money laundering under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The ED has recorded statements of company officials. Further, the Income Tax Department is investigating the grounded carrier in another case. A source told Moneycontrol, "Jet Airways and Naresh Goyal are not responding of mails and summons."

 

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 09:44 pm

tags #Business #India #Jet Airways

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.