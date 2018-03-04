App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 03, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

SFIO seeks information, documents from Fortis Healthcare

The company has received a notice from Serious Fraud Investigation Office, Ministry of Corporate Affairs seeking certain information and documents as mentioned therein to be submitted by March 9, 2018, Fortis Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fortis Healthcare today said it has received a notice from Serious Fraud Investigation Office asking for certain information and documents to be submitted by March 9.

The corporate affairs ministry has been looking into the affairs of Fortis Healthcare after reports about the financial irregularities emerged regarding the healthcare firm.

The company has received a notice from Serious Fraud Investigation Office, Ministry of Corporate Affairs seeking certain information and documents as mentioned therein to be submitted by March 9, 2018, Fortis Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

"The company is in the process of collating the said information and will be sharing the same in due course. The financial implication/ compensation/ penalty and quantum of claims has not been referred in the aforesaid letter and hence cannot be ascertained, " it added.

The development comes against the backdrop of reports that the Fortis Healthcare's promoters -- Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh -- allegedly took at least USD 78 million out of the company without any board approval about a year ago.

The SFIO, under the ministry, mainly probes white collar crimes.

Fortis Healthcare has also come under the lens of markets regulator Sebi, which has launched an investigation into the alleged regulatory lapses.

tags #Business

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC