SFIO begins quizzing IL&FS brass, issues look out notice against top deck: Report

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has started questioning the top executives of Infrastructure Leasing & Finance (IL&FS) and searching the premises of the company, reported The New Indian Express.

SFIO's move comes a day after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowed the government to constitute a new board for the debt-strapped lender, asking it to devise a plan for the group and file a response by October 15.

The investigative body has questioned former Vice Chairman and Managing Director Hari Sankaran and joint MD and Chief Executive Officer Arun Saha about the board’s role in the ‘financial mismanagement’, the report said.

On October 2, a team of SFIO officials swarmed into IL&FS' office in Mumbai and took control of the server to ensure that no documents were destroyed, the report said. During the search, they questioned the top management of the firm and collected documents and pen drives.

A few more executives will likely come under scanner in the coming days as SFIO may also question the directors and top management of the financial company who were appointed or have left or had been sacked in last one year, the report said.

SFIO has already requested Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for hiring more chartered accountants for the probe, the report said.

Look out notices have been put out at airports against IL&FS' top management including Sankaran, former MD Ramesh Bawa, and Director K Ramchand. A look out circular is used by authorities to check whether a travelling person is wanted by the police.

Ravi Parthasarathy resigned in July, while Bawa, Non-Executive Director Vibhav Kapoor, and four independent directors of IL&FS Financial Services had resigned after a default last month.

Meanwhile, five former independent directors RC Bhargava, Michael Pinto, Jaithirth Rao and Rina Kamath has written to newly appointed non-executive Chairman Uday Kotak extending all their support.

The finance company has defaulted on seven debt repayments between September 12 and 27. The defaults were five bank loans, one deposit, and one short-term deposit.

As on March 31, IL&FS' total outstanding debt stood at Rs 91,091.31 crore at the group level, with most of its operating assets owned by its subsidiaries. Around Rs 5,756 crore worth of debt is due for repayment over the next one year.