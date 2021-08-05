SF Holdings enhances stake in two companies, buys out foreign partners for Rs 450 crore

Representative image.

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd., the owner of businesses engaged in various aspects of automotive manufacturing, has consolidated its stake in two companies by buying out foreign partners with an investment of Rs 450 crore.

The Chennai-based company increased its stake in Wheels India to 23.28 percent by acquiring an additional 9.7 percent stake from Titan Europe for Rs 100 crore. SF Holdings also acquired an additional 7.71 percent stake in Brakes India for Rs 350 crore from ZF International, taking its holding in the company to 14.38 percent, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

The general downturn in the economy, accentuated by COVID-induced lockdowns and restrictions, gave SF Holdings an opportunity to consolidate holdings in its portfolio, chairman TT Srinivasaraghavan said. The company said it expects the automotive sector to recover and grow in the medium term.

Following the purchase of the additional stake by SF Holdings, the Indian promoters of Wheels India now hold 57.53 percent of the company. Wheels India, founded in 1960, is a manufacturer of wheels for cars and commercial vehicles, with growing operations in the earthmoving and wind industries.

Indian promoters now own 100 percent of Brakes India. Founded in 1962, Brakes India produces brakes and brake systems for cars and commercial vehicles. The additional investment in Brakes India was funded through a rights issue, which was completed on June 11.

SF Holdings also consolidated its shareholding in its foundry portfolio by acquiring an additional 6.84 percent stake in Flometallic India. Consequently, its stake in Flometallic increased to 46.84 percent. Flometallic operates ferrous metal foundries in Gujarat.

Last year, the company entered the carbon fibre market. In October, SF Holdings invested Rs 23.71 crore in the carbon fibre business of Mind S.r.l., Italy, for a 40.6 percent stake.

“In the long term, the carbon fibre operations could get partially shifted to India. which is expected to decrease manpower costs and expand margins,” SF Holdings director Srivats Ram said in the statement dated August 5.

SF Holdings’ net profit increased 80 percent to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended June 30 from a year earlier, while revenue rose to Rs 10.5 crore from Rs 9.3 crore. Consolidated profit, including the share of associate’s profit, was Rs 31.58 crore in the quarter against a loss of Rs 9.89 crore a year earlier.