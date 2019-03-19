Several people raise 'pro-Modi' slogans, ask Rahul Gandhi to leave

A large number of people raised pro-Modi slogans outside the venue of a function here at which Congress president Rahul was addressing entrepreneurs.

Raising pro-prime minister slogans 'Modi, Modi', the protesters put up placards asking Gandhi to leave the venue.

As the noise intensified, the police removed the protesters.

BJP sources alleged several protesters, whom they referred to as techies, were taken into custody.

The BJP condemned the police action and alleged that Congress workers attacked the protesters.

"Congress workers attack techies who shouted "Modi Modi" slogans when Rahul Gandhi went to Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru..." state BJP general secretary C T Ravi tweeted.