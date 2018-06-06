Several answer papers destroyed in fire at Hyderabad’s Osmania University

A massive fire broke out at Osmania University's Valuation Centre in Hyderabad on June 5, in which several answer sheets were destroyed, authorities said.

The university serves as a spot evaluation center for various examinations conducted by the state. The fire destroyed several bundles of answer sheets of BSc (Botany), which were stored in four rooms for valuation at the center behind the men's hostel on the university campus.

Fire tenders were pressed into action and the authorities managed to prevent the flames from spreading to other rooms.

According to the fire officials, an electrical short circuit could be the reason behind the blaze. The university's Vice Chancellor S Ramachandram visited the valuation center and took a stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, Kumar Molugaram, Controller of Examinations, Osmania University has requested the deputy commissioner of police asked to investigate the matter.

The university has also constituted a committee to estimate the damage caused in the fire.

It is not clear whether the answer papers were already evaluated, or whether the students would have to reappear for examinations.